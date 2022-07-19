HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents are reacting to news of a 10-month-old baby boy found unresponsive inside a daycare, as they dropped off their own children at the same site.

The news had shaken parent Catherine Vasquez, who spoke to 7News, Tuesday, a day after the discovery.

“You come drop off your kid and expect them to come home, you know,” said Vasquez.

The Lincoln-Marti Daycare near North Krome Avenue and Northwest Fifth street was taped off for several hours on Monday, as Miami-Dade Police continued to investigate after the child was found unresponsive.

“I actually didn’t know. I had no idea,” said Vasquez.

Ten-month-old Tayvon Tomlin was a loving and healthy baby boy, according to his family. Now they are mourning and still searching for answers.

“I’m still waiting on answers,” said Sean Tomlin, the boy’s grandfather.

Tayvon was dropped off at the daycare, and Tomlin said it seemed to be a regular day.

“He was energetic, and I played with him, and I clapped with him and everything, and when it was time to go outside to leave, he waved at me goodbye like we do every morning,” said Tomlin.

Although, after 1 p.m., Tomlin received the unexpected phone call.

“I came out of the house, I was going to the hospital, and then my son called me right back and told me they had pronounced him deceased,” said Tomlin, “so I came here, straight to the school, to find out any information about that situation and that was probably around before 2 o’clock.”

According to authorities, a employee of the daycare had been doing their rounds when they noticed the infant wasn’t breathing and then called 911.

Tavyon was airlifted by a rescue crew to a local hospital where detectives said he was pronounced deceased.

The daycare said this was a result of a medical emergency.

Lincoln-Marti Daycare’s Demetrio Jose Perez released a statement that read, “Lincoln-Marti is working with the authorities to determine what caused the situation and offered their sincere condolences to the family. Out of respect for their privacy, no further comment will be made at this time.”

Over the phone, Tayvon’s step-grandmother told 7News that investigators told the family the cameras inside the infant’s room were not working at the time.

Police continue investigating.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Tayvon’s family. Click here if you would like to help.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.