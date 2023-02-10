MIAMI (WSVN) - Parents of children at a Miami day care are outraged after a teacher at the facility caused a major controversy.

To celebrate Black History Month, the children’s faces at Studio Kids Little River were painted black.

One mother said she doesn’t understand how in 2023, anybody cannot know that this is offensive.

“And I’m like, ‘Oh my God,'” said the parent. “All the children in the class painted with blackface.”

The faces of the students have been blurred, but through the blur, black paint could be seen.

“I was like, ‘There’s no way this is real, this can’t be real,'” sais parent Courtney Politis.

Politis said she received the pictures last Friday from another parent.

“And she told me that they painted everyone’s face in blackface and said, ‘Happy Black History Month,'” she said.

The pictures were taken inside the day care, located along the 8300 block of Northeast First Avenue.

Politis said her children stayed home that day, but the other kids dressed up to represent different professions.

Two children appeared to be a construction worker and a police officer; both of their faces were painted black.

“And of course the anger and disbelief and the heartbreak that comes from all of this, and I immediately texted the owner,” said Politis. “I’m like, ‘This is racist,’ and her first response was, ‘I’m sorry, question mark.'”

The director of Studio Kids Little River sent a message to parents the same day explaining, “We have not intended to offend anyone, and we are very sorry about any inconvenience.”

On Monday, the director let other parents know that she met with teachers and staff and went over several ethical and multicultural education points.

She closed with an apology. She wrote, “Rest assured, this will never happen again.”

“The kids have been violated, and they don’t even know it,” Politis said

Politis has pulled her kids from the day care. She said she simply doesn’t feel comfortable sending them back knowing someone at this facility thought this was an appropriate way to celebrate Black history.

“I mean we’ve done more for society that just being Black,” she said. “Like, it’s blatant and pure ignorance, or you just did it on purpose and you’re playing stupid, in my opinion.”

7News has called the day care and the director on her cellphone. As of Friday evening, no one has responded.

