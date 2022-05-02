NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving mother and father are speaking out days after they lost their 2-year-old daughter in a hit-and-run crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that also sent them to the hospital, as police continue their search for the driver responsible.

Speaking through a translator on Sunday, Mirha Bazile and Mikenson Cherident said they’re struggling to get on with life after the sudden loss of their child, Maritza.

The parents were released from the hospital over the weekend and continue to recover from severe injuries from the crash that upended their lives, Wednesday night.

Bazile said she is in excruciating pain, but that does not compare with the agony of losing Maritza.

“My mouth is killing me, my back hurts, and I feel really terrible,” said Bazile.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the family of three was crossing the street near Northwest 10th Avenue and 116th Street when the driver hit them and never even stopped to help.

Area residents heard the impact and recorded the tragic moments that followed on video.

The footage shows Bazile lying in the street feet away from her daughter, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friday afternoon, 7News cameras captured the family’s pastor, Jackson Janvier, as he consoled Cherident.

Janvier said he is taking care of the couple, who moved from Chile to the U.S. six months ago.

“They don’t have nothing. The church is the one that’s helping them, but I have a small church,” he said.

The pastor said the only thing that can help heal this broken family is finding the person responsible for this tragedy.

“You cannot hit somebody on the street, and then you take off and you don’t even stay to take these people to the hospital,” he said.

Janvier has set up a GoFundMe page to help Bazile and Cherident with expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

