SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The parents of the security guard who was shot and killed in a bar at CityPlace Doral are sharing their pain and heartbreak, as police provided more details about the overnight shooting that left two people dead and sent seven others to the hospital.

7News cameras on Sunday captured framed photographs of George Castellanos. The pictures show a joyful, beaming smile that his parents said they’ll never forget.

“Very joyful, helps everyone all the time. In his job, everybody loved him,” said his mother, Jeannine Castellanos.

Castellanos was just 23 when, Miami-Dade Police said, a gunman took his life while he was simply doing his job at CityPlace Doral’s Martini Bar, at around 3:30 a.m., Saturday.

“They killed him,” said his father, George Castellanos Sr, in Spanish before he added in English, “Why? Why? Twenty-three years only.”

Police told the victim’s family that two patrons got into a fight seemingly over a sofa pillow.

“My son is the head security in Martini Bar, so he goes out there and tries to separate the fight, and when he does, the guy just takes out a gun and shoots him two times: one in his chest and the other in his stomach,” said Jeannine.

Two Doral Police officers who were working in the area immediately responded, and shot and killed the gunman. Detectives later identified him as 37-year-old Jamal Wayne Wood.

But Castellanos would not survive.

The victim leaves behind a girlfriend and a 14-month-old girl. His parents shared pictures of the young, loving family with 7News.

His father was unable to hold back tears when he said his son was his best friend and the best father.

“Best friend, best son, best brother, the best father. Yeah, 100%,” he said.

Castellanos was also studying science and criminal justice at Florida International University, with hopes of possibly going into law enforcement.

“He was in FIU, about to graduate next month, and that was one of the things that really hit me,” said Jeannine.

Now his family won’t be able to see those dreams realized.

“He lost his life doing his job,” said Doral Mayor Christi Fraga.

Fraga said she has called for a special council meeting for Wednesday because of the tragedy. They plan to examine bar hours of operation and consider other regulations so something like this doesn’t happen again.

“If there are measures that we can implement in our code to create additional security, we will,” said Fraga.

Castellanos’ family said they want to see more of those regulations, though it won’t bring back his beaming smile, or the “good mornings” and “I love yous” his parents so cherish.

“Every day, ‘Pa, I love you. I love you, Pa,'” said his father.

Paramedics transported the surviving victims to Ryder Trauma Center and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. They range in age from 28 to 57 years old and include a Doral Police officer and the owner of Martini Bar. Two of the victims are listed in critical condition, and the rest are listed in stable condition.

Castellanos’ loved ones have started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses and help support his family. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.