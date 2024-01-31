MIAMI (WSVN) - The parents of an Onlyfans model charged with murdering her boyfriend at a Miami high-rise were arrested after, officials said, they tampered with evidence regarding the case.

While Courtney Clenney awaits her trial for her boyfriend’s murder, there is now a new twist in the case.

On Tuesday, 60-year-old Kim Clenney and his wife, 57-year-old Deborah Lyn Clenney, were arrested in their hometown in Austin, Texas.

Courtney herself now faces additional charges as well.

The arrest of her parents comes after the alleged hacking of a laptop that belonged to the murder victim, Christian Obumseli. The Clenney family had the computer in their possession after Obumseli’s 2022 killing.

In court documents obtained exclusively by 7News, authorities alleged “Courtney Taylor Clenney (‘subject 1’), Kim Dewayne Clenney (‘subject 2’), and Deborah Lyn Clenney (‘subject 3’) who, together as principals of one another along with other uncharged individuals, did commit one (1) count of unauthorized access or excessive access to a computer, computer system, or electronic device of Christian Obumseli and/or his estate, a third-degree felony.”

The Miami-Dade Police arrest form alleges that while Courtney was in jail, she and her parents worked with others to obtain a PIN code to gain “Unlawful access” to the late Obumseli’s computer.

Once they figured out the code, Kim texted the group “Hell yeah! That PIN worked!”

During a Miami-Dade court hearing in 2022, Courtney’s parents shared an “I love you” with their defendant daughter.

Now, all three of them are defendants.

Courtney has claimed self-defense in the death of Obumseli.

Documents connected to the hacking case also named Courtney’s legal defense team members as involved persons, none of whom have been charged.

