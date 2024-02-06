WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The parents of a social media model, charged with fatally stabbing her boyfriend in Miami, have bonded out after being extradited to Miami on charges related to their daughters’ case.

Exclusive 7News video showed Kim Dewayne Clenney, 60, and Deborah Lyn Clenney, 57, arriving at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center early Tuesday morning.

The two appeared in bond court, where their attorneys asked the judge to request corrections to allow them to bond since they’ve already posted their bond.

“Sir, you were arrested for, it says, offenses against computer users,” the judge said. “These are serious charges so it’s important that you stay in touch with your attorney.”

Their attorneys released the following statement to 7News:

On January 30th, Kim and Deborah Clenney were surprised in their home in Texas by Florida authorities executing an extradition warrant to place them under arrest and transport them back to Florida. Recognizing the absurdity and excessiveness of this action, a Texas judged ordered them released after two days. Today, Kim and Deborah voluntarily surrendered to the Turner Gilford Knight Correction Center in Miami Dade County, posted bond and are being released. They have both been charged with unlawful access to a computer. The allegations are frivolous and entirely without merit. The charge is such an overreach by law enforcement that it seems clear they are being targeted for being witnesses in their daughter’s case. This misuse of power and show of force is simply an attempt to bully them and scare them off from supporting their daughter, which will never happen. Ratzan & Faccidomo

Here are the Miami-Dade mugshots of Courtney Clenney’s Parents. Kim and Deborah Clenney were booked this AM. They’re accused of hacking the laptop of their daughter’s deceased boyfriend, whom she stabbed dead in 2022. @wsvn #1stOn7 pic.twitter.com/W7cPbhF6JP — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) February 6, 2024

Both were previously taken into custody in Austin, Texas, on an out-of-state warrant. A Miami-Dade circuit judge signed arrest warrants for the couple last week, charging them each with a felony count of unauthorized access to a computer that once belong to their daughter’s boyfriend, Christian Obumseli.

Their daughter, 27-year-old Courtney Clenney, faces the same new charge. Jail records show she’s been held without bond on a second-degree murder charge since August 2022.

Clenney, who had used the name Courtney Tailor on such platforms as Instagram and OnlyFans, fatally stabbed Obumseli at the couple’s Miami apartment in April 2022 as the culmination of a “tempestuous and combative relationship” that began in November 2020, prosecutors said previously.

Clenney has acknowledged killing Obumseli but said she was acting in self-defense. Her attorney, Frank Prieto, previously said that Obumseli was regularly abusive.

An attorney for the Obumseli family released a statement following the arrest of Deborah and Kim:

“The Obumseli family is saddened to hear the reports that Courtney’s parents illegally took possession of Christian’s laptop. This is yet another disturbing reminder of the horrible crimes committed against their family. We support the State Attorney’s Office’s thorough investigation into Christian’s murder and continue to seek justice through the criminal and civil justice system. We are reserving further comment at this time until documentation about this arrest is released by law enforcement. What cannot be forgotten is the daily pain felt by Christian’s loved ones because a smart, caring, critical member of their lives was stolen from them because of failures by his abuser, the One Paraiso apartment complex, and the other security and management companies who did not act to protect this innocent victim of domestic violence.” Kimberly Wald

In January, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office released a video of a confrontation between Courtney and Obumseli, showing the violent nature of their relationship. This incident was one of many caught on video before Courtney murdered the 27-year-old on April 3, 2022.

Clenney was arrested in Hawaii several days after the stabbing, but investigators believe she gave Obumseli’s computer to her parents some time between the killing and her arrest. According to the arrest warrants, detectives recovered text messages where the parents discuss trying to gain access to the computer. She is currently awaiting trail for murder.

Miami-Dade officials said the parents had no contact with their daughter during their time behind bars.

The attorney for the parents has scheduled a news conference on Wednesday morning. The Clenneys are expected to be there.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.