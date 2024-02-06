WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deborah Clenney and Kim Dewayne Clenney, the parents of the OnlyFans model who was charged with murdering her boyfriend, have arrived at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade after they were arrested in Texas last week.

In video footage captured exclusively by 7News, Deborah and Kim were seen walking into the building in handcuffs around 7 a.m. Tuesday. They bonded out of a jail in Austin,Texas after their arrest regarding Courtney’s case.

Courtney’s parents are facing charges after they allegedly hacked into a laptop that belonged to Christian Obumseli. Following their arrest in Texas, they were ordered to appear before a judge in Miami where their daughter is accused of murdering Obumseli.

An attorney for the Obumseli family, released a statement following the arrest of Deborah and Kim:

“The Obumseli family is saddened to hear the reports that Courtney’s parents illegally took possession of Christian’s laptop. This is yet another disturbing reminder of the horrible crimes committed against their family. We support the State Attorney’s Office’s thorough investigation into Christian’s murder and continue to seek justice through the criminal and civil justice system. We are reserving further comment at this time until documentation about this arrest is released by law enforcement. What cannot be forgotten is the daily pain felt by Christian’s loved ones because a smart, caring, critical member of their lives was stolen from them because of failures by his abuser, the One Paraiso apartment complex, and the other security and management companies who did not act to protect this innocent victim of domestic violence.” Kimberly Wald

In January, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office released a video of a confrontation between Courtney and Obumseli, showing the violent nature of their relationship. This incident was one of many caught on video before Courtney murdered the 27-year-old on April 3, 2022.

Courtney has been charged with Obumseli’s murder and is now facing additional charges after the court learned that the victim’s laptop was hacked.

