MIAMI (WSVN) - The parents of a former OnlyFans model charged with murdering her boyfriend at a Miami high-rise were arrested after, officials said, they tampered with evidence regarding the case.

While Courtney Clenney awaits her trial for her boyfriend’s murder, there is now a new twist in the case.

On Tuesday, 60-year-old Kim Clenney and his wife, 57-year-old Deborah Lyn Clenney, were arrested in their hometown in Austin, Texas.

Courtney herself now faces additional charges as well.

The arrest of the 26-year-old’s parents comes after the alleged hacking of a laptop that belonged to the murder victim, Christian Obumseli. The Clenney family had the computer in their possession after Obumseli’s 2022 killing.

In court documents first obtained by 7News, authorities alleged “Courtney Taylor Clenney (“subject 1”), Kim Dewayne Clenney (“subject 2”), and Deborah Lyn Clenney (“subject 3″) who, together as principals of one another along with other uncharged individuals, did commit one (1) count of unauthorized access or excessive access to a computer, computer system, or electronic device of Christian Obumseli and/or his estate, a third-degree felony.”

The arrest form alleges that while Courtney was in jail, she and her parents worked with others to obtain a PIN code to gain “unlawful access” to the late Obumseli’s computer.

Once they figured out the code, Kim texted the group, “Hell yeah! That PIN worked!”

During a Miami-Dade court hearing in 2022, Courtney’s parents shared an “I love you” with their defendant daughter.

Now, all three of them are defendants.

Courtney has claimed self-defense in the death of Obumseli.

Attorneys who are representing the Obumseli family responded to the arrest of Clenney’s parents.

“Clearly, what they did was illegal. Clearly, the state attorney’s office was correct in filing charges,” said Larry Handfield.

“What happened here is just another example of what this family continues to do, that Courtney committed this heinous crime, her parents now are committing this crime of breaking into his laptop,” said Kimberly Wald. “Obumseli’s family didn’t deserve this. Christian didn’t deserve this, he is the victim, and the family knows that justice will prevail.”

Wald also released the following statement:

The Obumseli family is saddened to hear the reports that Courtney’s parents illegally took possession of Christian’s laptop. This is yet another disturbing reminder of the horrible crimes committed against their family. We support the State Attorney’s Office’s thorough investigation into Christian’s murder and continue to seek justice through the criminal and civil justice system. We are reserving further comment at this time until documentation about this arrest is released by law enforcement. What cannot be forgotten is the daily pain felt by Christian’s loved ones because a smart, caring, critical member of their lives was stolen from them because of failures by his abuser, the One Paraiso apartment complex, and the other security and management companies who did not act to protect this innocent victim of domestic violence Kimberly Wald

Documents connected to the hacking case also named Courtney’s legal defense team members as involved persons, none of whom have been charged.

It remains unclear when Kim and Deborah will make their first virtual court appearance.

