CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - D’Sean Perry’s parents spoke publicly for the first time since their son was killed in a shooting that occurred at the University of Virginia more than a month ago.

On Wednesday, there was an emotional gathering as Sean and Happy Perry shared the best memories of their son, D’Sean.

“My son was a loving caring young man. He loved his family, he loved his teammates, and this is heartbreaking right now. He would just laugh all day. It was never dull a moment with him — never,” said Happy.

It’s the first time they’re talking since D’Sean was killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia on November 13.

He was on a charter bus as he returned from seeing a play in Washington D.C. when it happened. He was among three other students killed and two others hurt.

On Thursday, the Perrys thanked the community for its support.

D’sean was a Gulliver Prep graduate and was a linebacker at the university.

One month after his murder, his family said his legacy will live on.

“D’Sean loved his community and everything he did he did to make us proud,” said Happy.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was arrested and charged with the shooting.

The state of Virginia continues to investigate the incident.

