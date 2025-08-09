MIAMI (WSVN) - Their child survived a boat collision in Biscayne Bay that left three other girls dead, and now two parents are taking legal action, as they embark on a mission to help prevent other tragedies on the water.

The victim’s parents, who spoke Friday with 7News on the condition of anonymity, said they feel fortunate their 8-year-old daughter is alive, and yet they’re heartbroken over the loss of the three others.

“It’s very important for us now to speak also on behalf of those who cannot speak, because they’re dealing with something much worse,” said the girl’s father.

These parents opened up about the July 28 sailing camp barrage crash near Hibiscus Island, one of South Florida’s worst tragedies on the water in recent memory

“It’s unacceptable. Lives were lost,” said the surviving girl’s mother.

The girls were part of a sailing summer camp and were on board a sailboat when it collided with a 60-foot barge.

The parents have since filed a lawsuit that mentions the suit names Waterfront Construction, the company that owns the barge, the Miami Yacht Club, which hosted the camp, and its Youth Sailing Foundation.

The surviving child suffered permanent injuries, the suit states.

“All scratches, covered with blood. I wasn’t sure where the blood was coming from,” said her mother. “They told me, ‘You have to take her to the emergency room.'”

When asked how they’re feeling, the child’s father replied, “Enraged, to be honest.”

These parents’ anger stems from what they said are obvious safety failures and other concerns, including the way the U.S. Coast Guard is handling the investigation.

“There’s no criminal charges, and they don’t even know – no laws have been broken. It’s just – it’s insane just to think about that,” said her father.

As far as the lawsuit in concerned, prominent trial attorney Judd Rosen is leading the charge. He also spoke with 7News on Friday.

“Why isn’t a criminal investigation at least being looked at?” he said. “Without paying attention, without looking, it’s a recipe for disaster.”

Rosen appeared ready for trial, and he even provided an expert witness, marine construction expert John Korvich, who directed 7News’ attention to the barge involved.

“The operation of this vessel at that time was completely negligent,” said Korvich.

“They didn’t even try to stop. They completely barreled over the sailboaters and the innocent campers,” said Rosen.

The attorney cited the barge’s lack of a lookout, use of horns and poor visibility by the push-tug operator — all factors that, he said, caused the slow-moving barge to crash into the sailboat with five children and their 19-year-old counselor on board.

“It’s just insane to think about that. It’s almost like an accident waiting to happen,” said the surviving child’s father. “It’s a miracle it didn’t happen until now.”

“They need to make sure that something like this will never happen again,” said her mother.

“That’s gross recklessness, that’s negligence, that’s criminal behavior,” said Rosen. “This needs to be looked at as a full-on criminal investigation, with accountability and responsibility for the loss and the devastation that was caused. There was an entire camp coming of sailors as well, so they should’ve been on high alert.”

“No engine, no flare gun,” said the girl’s father.

Spokespeople for Waterfront Construction and the Miami Yacht Club did not immediately reply to 7News’ request for comment. Officials with the Coast Guard said they do not comment on pending litigation, adding their investigation continues.

