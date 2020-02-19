Parents of 3-year-old killed in S. Miami-Dade crash file lawsuit

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The parents of 3-year-old Anthony De Leon, who got killed after a car crashed into a South Miami-Dade flower vendor stand on Valentine’s Day, are taking legal action against multiple parties who they believe are to blame.

The crash occurred in the area of South Dixie Highway and Southwest 304th Street, at around 1:15 p.m., Friday.

De Leon’s family is now suing the driver who crashed into their stand, as well as Spencer Automotive, for the death of their son.

According to police, 42-year-old Hanskibel Armagos lost control of a dark gray Dodge Charger and plowed into the family’s flower stand.

Armagos is an employee of Spencer Automotive, and he was driving a company car at the time of the crash.

The family is still in shock after losing their young son.

“I feel when I go to my room I’ll see my baby, or when I go to the kitchen I turn around that he’s gonna be there, but he’s not,” De Leon’s mother Judy Rojos said through sobs, “and now it’s like a nightmare.”

Spencer Automotive released a statement saying that they’re heartbroken over the death of De Leon and that they don’t have the words to describe the pain they feel for the boy’s family.

Armagos is not facing any charges as a result of the crash.

The family still feels that seeking legal action against them is the only option they have.

