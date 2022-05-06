NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The investigation into a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that, police said, left a 2-year-old girl dead and sent her parents to the hospital appears to yield more questions than answers after the parents spent more than seven hours speaking with detectives.

7News cameras captured the parents accompanied by their family pastor, Jackson Janvier, as they walked out of Miami-Dade Police’s Northside Police Station, Thursday evening.

The parents spent all afternoon and part of the evening answering investigators’ questions about what was initially reported as a hit-and-run. Given the length of time they spoke with police, 7News asked the couple’s spokesperson whether their story is now different than what was reported earlier.

“I think there is something changed in their story, but like I told you before, the case is under investigation,” said Janvier.

Last Wednesday, police told 7News the family of three were crossing the street near Northwest 10th Avenue and 116th Street, when a driver hit them and never stopped to help.

Cellphone video showed the tragic aftermath, as the injured mother lay on the street.

Paramedics transported the family to the hospital where, police said, the couple’s 2-year-old daughter died.

Cameras showed the child’s father, his head bandaged, as he broke down in tears shortly after he was released from the hospital. His wife was still being treated at the time.

Thursday, Janvier said, due to their injuries, the parents’ memory of that night may be foggy.

“They have a problem of psychology because when you talk to them, they tell you one thing, and then in a few minutes they tell you a different thing,” he said.

A 7News reporter asked a Miami-Dade Police detective off camera about the parents’ initial story and whether the facts have changed. The detective told him to “go with [your] gut.”

Investigators said they are still discussing with the family the dynamics of the crash and reviewing all facts and evidence with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

“Something is not right at this moment, but I spoke to the police officers about the case. They have like six, seven investigators working with that case,” said Janvier. “We’re waiting for the result. When I get the result, I’m going to keep talk to you, but right now, I cannot say anything else.”

