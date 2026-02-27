MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The parents of a toddler are sharing their pain after their daughter was mauled by a dog at a Miami Beach park. Now, they are taking legal action against the animal’s owner.

Speaking exclusively with 7News, the 1-year-old’s mother, Larissa Minozzo, said the incident turned her family’s vacation into a nightmare that has continued despite them already back home in New Jersey.

The parents said they were at Beach View Park earlier this month with young Zoey when they saw a dog owner and asked him if his dog, a Wheaton Terrier, was friendly.

The owner said yes, prompting little Zoey to begin petting the dog. Moments later, the parents said the dog went on the attack.

“Screaming, crying and then when I saw my daughter’s face, the first thing that I did was say, ‘Call 911!'” said Minozzo.

Some photos shared with 7News of the child’s wounds are too graphic for TV, but show the horrific aftermath of the attack.

Zoey’s parents say she was rushed to Holtz Children’s Hospital. The attack resulted in her nearly losing an eye, and she has needed 40 stitches since.

Days after returning home, she underwent a second surgery.

Miami Beach Police responded to the incident, but no charges were filed.

Now, a week later, Minozzo and her husband, Andy Petranker, said they are filing a lawsuit against the dog owner.

“It’s not about blaming the animals. It’s about awareness,” said Minozzo. “It’s about prevention and protection of the children.”

“This is not about money. This is not about publicity. This is about lifelong damage that happened to my daughter,” said Petranker.

The parents have retained prominent trial attorney Judd Rosen, who says he’s handled many cases similar to this one.

Twenty years of handling dog bite cases. This is one of the most horrific I’ve ever seen,” he said. “Physical, physical injuries, potential scarring to the face, multiple surgeries, and definitely, what we see in these cases is the psychological impact is devastating.”

The family said the owner shouldn’t have brought his dog to a children’s park, and they are raising awareness about the issue.

“If I have a dog, I’m not bringing it to a children’s park. I don’t want liability. I don’t want harming some kid,” said Petranker.

“If sharing the story prevents even one family from experiencing this, I think it’s worth it,” said Minozzo.

The law firm told 7News the lawsuit is expected to be officially filed in the coming days.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.