Several parents are furious after, they said, their children were forgotten at the Youth Fair while on a field trip. In total, 13 students were left behind.

“I was so scared,” Jaquime said. “My teacher was gone,” he said.

Six-year-old Jacquime was safe and sound Thursday morning, one day after he was forgotten on that field trip.

His kindergarten class from Charles R. Drew K-8 Center in Northwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday made their way to the fair on the bus for some food and fun.

Jacquime’s Godmother, however, told 7News that 13 students were also left at the fair.

“The school bus did turn around and pick up eight of them,” she said. ” A parent did leave with two and then my Godson and two others in the vehicle with this one parent.”

That parent told 7News she was not an approved chaperone for the trip and she simply went to the fair on her own account to watch her son, who was also on the field trip.

She said at some point that the teacher left Jaquime with her.

“He just embraced me, he told me and said how scared and afraid he was because, even though he knows the parent’s son, he did not know the parent at all. That was his first time,” said Jaquime’s Godmother.

She now wants those responsible for leaving her Godson and those 12 other students to he held accountable.

“Just from one parent to another, I just think the proper protocol was not done when it comes to doing head counts, when it comes to ensuring that every child is on the bus. They basically just told the bust driver, you know, gave the clear, the OK and they left,” she said.

The school district released a statement following the incident.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply concerned to learn that several students from Charles R. Drew K-8 Center returned to their school from a field trip with a parent instead of their assigned bus. We are looking into the matter and will take appropriate action.”MDCPS

For now, Jaquime’s family is happy that he is OK.

His Godmother told 7News that Jaquime was up at 4:00 a.m. thinking about the incident. She also said that there were red flags regarding the situation and several unanswered questions remain.