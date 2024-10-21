SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several parents raised concerns after a student who allegedly made a shooting threat and had a list of students was allowed to remain at a Southwest Miami-Dade school.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the alleged threat was made on Friday at Cypress K-8 Center by the student but it was deemed non-credible and they were allowed to return to the school.

The school district released the following statement:

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is aware of a threat that was reported involving Cypress K-8 Center late last week. The school’s administration immediately notified Miami-Dade Schools Police and after investigating, the threat was deemed non-credible. The incident will be handled administratively in adherence to the Code of Student Conduct. Threats of any kind will be taken seriously, and we urge parents to speak to their children about the importance of reporting suspicious activity.

As word spread around the school on Monday, several parents showed up and demanded answers, while other parents opted to take their children home early.

“You know that they are scared,” said a parent. “They think that they are gonna get shot and they think that they are not caring for their feelings for how they are feeling,” said a mother.

The mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, told 7News that the threat was made by a seventh-grade student.

“Apparently, he was mad in PE, frustrated as the principal said he was frustrated and that’s why he said it, and a kid came up to him and asked him what’s going on, what’s wrong and he told the kid, ‘I’m gonna shoot up the school. I’m gonna come on Monday and I have this list, and Isaac is the first one on the list,’ and other kids were on the list,” said the mother.

The mother also said that the student who made the alleged threat has had issues in the past.

“Apparently, last year, he would draw guns on paper, so it’s like an on-going problem and the school just doesn’t give us any answers,” said the mother. “They just have the kid in school and we don’t know if the kid is gonna still be with our kid in class. The kids are scared, they are crying, they don’t want to come to school.”

Parents told 7News that the school did send out a standard voice message that said there was no threat.

“Supposably, they went to the kid’s house and they said that there was no guns there and they said that it was non-credible because there was no guns, and I guess the kid said maybe he didn’t say it or something, but other kids heard him,” said the mother.

Although the school said there was no threat, several parents are not taking the situation lightly. Some were more concerned because there was a theme day at the school with students dressed up in their favorite cowboy and western attire.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.