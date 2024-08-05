AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man and woman were arrested on child abuse charges after allegedly leaving their 2-year-old child in a hot car while they shopped at Target in Aventura.

Police responded to the Target at 21265 Biscayne Blvd at around 11:15 a.m., Saturday, after a passerby reported seeing a young child alone in a locked car with the windows rolled up.

According to police, the child, who was found covered in vomit, was able to unlock the door after the witness’s encouragement.

The child’s parents, Paola Palencia-Rodriguez, 24, and Melvin Alejandro Jaimes, 25, were arrested at the scene.

According to the arrest report, the couple had left the child in the car for 30 minutes, during which temperatures were in the low 90s amid an active tropical storm and tornado watch.

Police said that the child was sweaty, warm to the touch, and crying, but alert.

The child was evaluated by medical responders and found to be in good health. The child’s grandmother took custody of the child.

Both Palencia-Rodriguez and Jaimes face charges of third-degree child abuse and leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating.

