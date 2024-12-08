MIAMI (WSVN) - Organizations across South Florida are celebrating the holiday season by paying special visits to families across the region.

Santa Claus and his helpers made some stops across South Florida Saturday morning, starting at Miami Dade College’s North Campus. Revelers were treated to a dazzling parade, complete with a marching band, treats, arts and crafts, rides and entertainment.

The people of South Florida got into the holiday spirit by spreading joy and bringing gifts to children in the community. Some even brought their own new toys to give to children in the community.

In Miami Gardens, volunteers at His House Children’s Home spent the morning decorating the houses, making the days leading up to Christmas more colorful.

“They’re decorating the cottages, the houses for the holidays with all these volunteers, and it just lights up the lives of those who live here,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Over 200 volunteers put together a magical Christmas village, as well as baking cookies, decorating Christmas trees and setting up Christmas lights.

“This helps the children to see that there is a whole community rallying around them and that they are very much loved,” said Silvia Smith Torres, executive director of His House Children’s Home. “This is the healing and hope that our kids need.”

In Pompano Beach, Goodyear took part in the festivities by showcasing their Goodyear Blimp decked out in Christmas lights.

The crew invited people inside for a tour and answered any questions they had. The U.S. Marine Corps collected toys alongside them to deliver to boys and girls in the community.

“They’re really excited to see the airship, and they’re all impressed with the size of this thing,” said Edwin Almanzar, the assistant chief pilot of the blimp. “Normally we collect close to 30,000 toys throughout our bases in the U.S. We love giving back to the community, and this is one of the few ways that we do that.”

2024 marks the 14th year Goodyear hosted its toy drive alongside the U.S. Marine Corps.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.