MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Many celebrations will be held throughout South Florida to honor the men and women who fought for our country.

The largest Veterans Day parade began on Fifth Street and Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Friday morning.

This holiday coincides with the historic day that marks the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany.

At 11:11 a.m., the parade began as it continued to symbolize this momentous day in American history.

City officials shared their thoughts on the event.

“Celebrating our veterans and giving them our gratitude for their incredible service because we are a country that is free and strong thanks to the veterans who have put their lives at risk and to their families that are there supporting them every day,” said Commissioner of Miami Beach Alex Fernandez.

“It’s particularly special because most people don’t realize that Miami Beach, the beach itself, served as a training ground in the world wars, so it’s a time to really just take a moment and say thank you,” said Miami Beach City manager Alina Hudak.

The day was a bit more special to some in the crowd like Yuri Anderson who said she is proud her son plans to enlist.

“Well, my son is in the parade with Miami Southridge Senior High, in the JROTC,” said Anderson. “I’m very proud of him. That’s my firstborn, and it’s his second year [in school].”

The event had a presentation of the color guards from the Miami Beach Police and Fire Honor Guards unit.

At noon, the gathering moved to Loomis Park as the All Veteran parachute teams took to the sky.

Afterward, there was a ceremony and a free picnic for the attendees.

Fort Lauderdale also held its annual Veterans Day event at the Sandy Nininger Statue along the Riverwalk.

Local veterans and the American Legion all played a special role in the event.

Zane Kellher, commander of the American Legion Post, shared a few words.

“Well, Sandy is one of Florida’s own. He was the first person to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor in World War II,” he said. “Veterans made us free and freedom is our most important passion​.”

A smaller parade in Hialeah also honored our nation’s heroes at Triangle Park on 290 Palm Avenue.

Over in Weston, the YMCA and the city hosted their annual Veterans Day breakfast, featuring a speech by former U.S. Navy Seal and paralympic medalist Dan Cnossen.

He shared stories of struggle, triumphs and his motivations after losing his legs in Afghanistan.

In North Miami Beach, there was a ceremony for fallen heroes at Corporal B. Hinson Park, located on Northeast 160th Street and 14th Avenue.

In Virginia, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff paid their respects at Arlington National Cemetery this Veterans Day.

The first and second families arrived at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to honor those who have given their lives defending our country. Harris helped lay a ceremonial wreath in the rain.​

Early Friday, the First Lady announced the White House’s new Hidden Helpers Initiative to support children that live with wounded service members in their families.

According to the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs, almost 10% or 1.4 million live in Florida, making it the third largest veteran population in the nation.

As a reminder, all federal offices, including the post office, will be closed to honor the veterans; Schools, libraries and local courts will also be closed.

Public transportation services remain open.

