MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Many celebrations will be held throughout South Florida to honor the men and women who fought for our country.

The largest Veterans Day parade will be starting on Fifth Street and Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Friday.

This holiday coincides with the historic day that marks the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany.

At 11:11 a.m., the parade will begin as it continues to symbolize this momentous day in American history.

The event is scheduled to have a presentation of the color guards from the Miami Beach Police and Fire Honor Guards unit.

At noon, the gathering will move to Loomis Park as the All Veteran parachute teams will take to the sky.

Afterward, there will be a ceremony and a free picnic for the attendees.

Fort Lauderdale will also hold its annual Veterans Day event at the Sandy Nininger Statue along the Riverwalk.

A smaller parade will take place in Hialeah at Triangle Park on 290 Palm Avenue at 11 a.m.

In North Miami Beach, there will be a ceremony that starts at 10 a.m. for fallen heroes at Corporal B. Hinson Park located on 160th Street and Northeast 14th Avenue.

There will be many events people can attend to celebrate today.

As a reminder, all federal offices, including the post office, will be closed to honor the veterans; Schools, libraries and local courts will also be closed.

Public transportation services will be open.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.