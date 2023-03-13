HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the Homestead Airport Reserve Base after one person was injured due to a parachuting accident, Monday.

Emergency crews were quick to respond to the call and arrived on the scene promptly. They assessed the victim suffered traumatic injuries and transported the individual to Jackson South Medical Center for treatment.

Details regarding the victim’s identity and the extent of their injuries have yet to be released.

