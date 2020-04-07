Paper unemployment applications to be distributed at 26 Miami-Dade libraries

Residents trying to get their hands on a physical unemployment application are in luck. The Miami-Dade Public Library System will be distributing them at 26 locations across the county beginning Wednesday, April 8.
The applications will be available in English, Spanish and Creole from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week until further notice.
To return the completed application, simply drop it off inside the library’s book drop-off bin or at any CareerSource South Florida location.
- Allapattah Branch – 1799 NW 35 Street Miami, FL 33142
- Arcola Lakes Branch – 8240 NW 7 Avenue Miami, FL 33150
- California Club Branch – 700 Ives Dairy Road Miami, FL 33179
- Coconut Grove Branch – 2875 McFarlane Road Miami, FL 33133
- Concord Branch – 3882 SW 112 Avenue Miami, FL 33165
- Coral Reef Branch – 9211 SW 152 Street Miami, FL 33157
- Country Walk Branch – 15433 SW 137 Avenue Miami, FL 33177
- Edison Center Branch – 531 NW 62 Street Miami, FL 33150
- Fairlawn Branch – 6376 SW 8 Street West Miami, FL 33144
- Golden Glades Branch – 100 NE 166 Street Miami, FL 33162
- Hialeah Gardens Branch – 11300 NW 87 Court Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018
- Hispanic Branch Library – 1398 SW 1 Street Miami, FL 33135
- Homestead Branch – 700 N. Homestead Boulevard Homestead, FL 33030
- International Mall Branch – 10315 NW 12 Street Doral, FL 33172
- Kendale Lakes Branch – 15205 SW 88 Street Miami, FL 33196
- Miami Beach Regional Library – 227 22nd Street Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Miami Lakes Branch – 6699 Windmill Gate Road Miami Lakes, FL 33014
- Naranja Branch – 14850 SW 280 Street Miami, FL 33032
- North Dade Regional Library – 2455 NW 183 Street Miami Gardens, FL 33056
- North Shore Branch – 7501 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33141
- Northeast Dade (Aventura Branch) – 2930 Aventura Boulevard Aventura, FL 33180
- Palm Springs North Branch – 17601 NW 78 Avenue Hialeah, FL 33015
- South Miami Branch – 6000 Sunset Drive Miami, FL 33143
- West Dade Regional Library – 9445 Coral Way Miami, FL 33165
- West Flagler Branch – 5050 West Flagler Street Miami, FL 33134
- West Kendall Regional Library – 10201 Hammocks Boulevard Miami, FL 33196
Remember, if you have access to a computer, you can print out the application at home by clicking here.
