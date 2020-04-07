Paper unemployment applications to be distributed at 26 Miami-Dade libraries

Residents trying to get their hands on a physical unemployment application are in luck. The Miami-Dade Public Library System will be distributing them at 26 locations across the county beginning Wednesday, April 8.

The applications will be available in English, Spanish and Creole from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week until further notice.

To return the completed application, simply drop it off inside the library’s book drop-off bin or at any CareerSource South Florida location.

Allapattah Branch – 1799 NW 35 Street Miami, FL 33142

– 1799 NW 35 Street Miami, FL 33142 Arcola Lakes Branch – 8240 NW 7 Avenue Miami, FL 33150

– 8240 NW 7 Avenue Miami, FL 33150 California Club Branch – 700 Ives Dairy Road Miami, FL 33179

– 700 Ives Dairy Road Miami, FL 33179 Coconut Grove Branch – 2875 McFarlane Road Miami, FL 33133

– 2875 McFarlane Road Miami, FL 33133 Concord Branch – 3882 SW 112 Avenue Miami, FL 33165

– 3882 SW 112 Avenue Miami, FL 33165 Coral Reef Branch – 9211 SW 152 Street Miami, FL 33157

– 9211 SW 152 Street Miami, FL 33157 Country Walk Branch – 15433 SW 137 Avenue Miami, FL 33177

– 15433 SW 137 Avenue Miami, FL 33177 Edison Center Branch – 531 NW 62 Street Miami, FL 33150

– 531 NW 62 Street Miami, FL 33150 Fairlawn Branch – 6376 SW 8 Street West Miami, FL 33144

– 6376 SW 8 Street West Miami, FL 33144 Golden Glades Branch – 100 NE 166 Street Miami, FL 33162

– 100 NE 166 Street Miami, FL 33162 Hialeah Gardens Branch – 11300 NW 87 Court Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018

– 11300 NW 87 Court Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018 Hispanic Branch Library – 1398 SW 1 Street Miami, FL 33135

– 1398 SW 1 Street Miami, FL 33135 Homestead Branch – 700 N. Homestead Boulevard Homestead, FL 33030

– 700 N. Homestead Boulevard Homestead, FL 33030 International Mall Branch – 10315 NW 12 Street Doral, FL 33172

– 10315 NW 12 Street Doral, FL 33172 Kendale Lakes Branch – 15205 SW 88 Street Miami, FL 33196

– 15205 SW 88 Street Miami, FL 33196 Miami Beach Regional Library – 227 22nd Street Miami Beach, FL 33139

– 227 22nd Street Miami Beach, FL 33139 Miami Lakes Branch – 6699 Windmill Gate Road Miami Lakes, FL 33014

– 6699 Windmill Gate Road Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Naranja Branch – 14850 SW 280 Street Miami, FL 33032

– 14850 SW 280 Street Miami, FL 33032 North Dade Regional Library – 2455 NW 183 Street Miami Gardens, FL 33056

– 2455 NW 183 Street Miami Gardens, FL 33056 North Shore Branch – 7501 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33141

– 7501 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33141 Northeast Dade (Aventura Branch) – 2930 Aventura Boulevard Aventura, FL 33180

– 2930 Aventura Boulevard Aventura, FL 33180 Palm Springs North Branch – 17601 NW 78 Avenue Hialeah, FL 33015

– 17601 NW 78 Avenue Hialeah, FL 33015 South Miami Branch – 6000 Sunset Drive Miami, FL 33143

– 6000 Sunset Drive Miami, FL 33143 West Dade Regional Library – 9445 Coral Way Miami, FL 33165

– 9445 Coral Way Miami, FL 33165 West Flagler Branch – 5050 West Flagler Street Miami, FL 33134

– 5050 West Flagler Street Miami, FL 33134 West Kendall Regional Library – 10201 Hammocks Boulevard Miami, FL 33196

Remember, if you have access to a computer, you can print out the application at home by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.