SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A routine traffic stop turned emotional for supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who was visibly upset over persistent paparazzi harassment during an encounter with Surfside Police on Wednesday.

Newly released bodycam footage shows Bündchen breaking down after being pulled over, not over the stop itself, but due to the persistent paparazzi harassment she has been facing.

During the stop, Bündchen expressed her distress to the officer.

“I’m so tired, everywhere I go I have these guys after me and nothing protects me. I just want to live my life,” she said.

The officer responded that he could not prevent the paparazzi from doing their job, which is to take pictures.

The footage also captures an exchange between the police officer and a paparazzo, with the officer instructing him to leave the traffic stop. Eventually, the officer let Bündchen go without issuing a ticket.

Bündchen, who moved to Miami in 2020 with then-husband Tom Brady and their two children, has continued to reside in the area following their divorce finalized in 2022. The public split has led Bündchen to seek spiritual and holistic help from a South Florida spiritual healer.

Brady commented on the divorce in 2022 via Instagram, stating, “We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult … however, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

It remains unclear why Bündchen was initially pulled over, as no citation was issued during the incident.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.