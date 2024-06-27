MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers are still riding high after clinching the Stanley Cup, with celebrations continuing into the week.

The team made a high-profile appearance at Club E11even in Miami on Wednesday night, where they were seen hoisting the trophy amid cheers from fans.

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, who has been a vocal presence throughout the festivities, shared details of the ongoing celebrations during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“When you win the cup, it’s crazy. All plans are off. You just wake up one day, and whatever happens that day happens. That cup is the most attractive thing in the world and brings everybody together,” Tkachuk said.

The team’s journey since Monday night has been a whirlwind of events, starting in the locker room and moving to Tkachuk’s house and then to Elbo Room by early Tuesday morning.

“We had it in the locker room from midnight to 3 a.m. Then everyone came back to my house at 4 a.m., 4:30 a.m. Then we were at Elbo Room by 8 a.m.,” recounted Tkachuk.

The enthusiasm reached its peak Wednesday night as foam flowed and the Stanley Cup was raised repeatedly inside the club. Video from the party showed the team and fans chanting Queen’s “We Are the Champions” as players celebrated on stage.

Tkachuk also expressed his gratitude to the fans: “To all the Panthers fans that have been celebrating and will be celebrating all week, you guys are the best.”

Adding to the festivities, Tkachuk on Thursday meet fans while working at Raising Canes, located at 2501 N Federal Highway in Pompano Beach.

Screenshot of Matthew Tkachuk’s Instagram story announcing he will be at Raising Canes in Pompano Beach at 10 a.m. Thursday. (Courtesy: Instagram)

7News cameras captured several reporters at the eatery as they asked Tkachuk questions.

Panthers forward Sam Reinhart will be at Dick’s Sporting Goods at 12801 West Sunrise Boulevard from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

