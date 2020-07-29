Pandemic-strained grocery chains rush to stock up on supplies ahead of tropical storm

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With a tropical storm system’s uncertainty in the middle of a pandemic, now is the time to plan and prepare during this hurricane season.

“We’re trying to do two things at once, which is always difficult,” Tracy Jackson, Emergency Management Director for Broward County, said.

With the tropical system churning in the Caribbean it’s a stark reminder that on top of everything else South Florida is dealing with, making sure you’re prepared for a storm should be a priority.

“You want to keep in mind that things are going to take longer. Longer waits, less supplies, and more patience will definitely be needed,” Jackson said.

Grocery chains like Publix are working with their partners to make sure essential items are on the shelves.

“We have built up those inventory levels. Batteries, canned meats, bread, we are in pretty good shape,” Publix representative Maria Brous said.

The grocery chain said the pandemic has added stress to the entire system, but they are confident if there’s a dash to the supermarket they will have those essential supplies.

“We have been working with our supplier community to ensure that we are ready and that we have opportunities and ample product for our customers to purchase,” Brous said.

Jackson said the best thing to do now is to make sure you’re prepared well ahead of any potential storm and don’t forget that pandemic supplies should be part of your hurricane kit.

“You simply want to add in PPE and sanitizing agents for your hands and surfaces that you may need to touch,” he said.

Miami-Dade County sent out a news release asking people to make sure they clear out any loose debris in their yards and to make sure they have important documents handy if they need them.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.