MIAMI (WSVN) - A global effort to save the iconic Pan-Am airways globe has come to fruition.

The historic artifact from the 1930s has been refurbished and now sits in its new home at Miami World Center in downtown Miami.

The globe was ordered by Pan American Airways to be the centerpiece for their Dinner Key seaplane terminal to symbolize the dawn of international air travel and once stood in the center of what is now Miami City Hall.

