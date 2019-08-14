PAMM members to get free admission to Frost Science Museum during temporary closure for maintenance

MIAMI (WSVN) - Pérez Art Museum Miami announced they’re temporarily closing for maintenance.

The museum will be closed from Monday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 25.

To make up for the inconvenience, PAMM members will receive complimentary admission to the Frost Science Museum next door.

“Members MUST present their PAMM membership card plus photo ID in order to gain admission,” the museum wrote in a press release.

Administrative offices and phone lines at PAMM will remain open during the closure, so guests who want to inquire about event bookings, dinner reservations and memberships can still do so.

PAMM is expected to reopen at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.

For more information, click here.

