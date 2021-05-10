Palmetto General Hospital surprises new moms with Mother’s Day roses, cards

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital celebrated Mother’s Day in a special way.

First-time moms at Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah received a rose and a card for the holiday, Sunday.

They were delivered by their new bundles of joy.

Pictures sent in by the hospital showed the newborns holding the flowers, as well as the new mothers posing with their babies.

