HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers are advised to avoid all southbound lanes on the Palmetto Expressway from noon until 5 a.m., as closures are set to take place to facilitate the construction of a new general-purpose lane.

The affected stretch of the Palmetto expressway extends from Northwest 122nd Street to Northwest 103rd Street. This closure includes both general and express lanes, is part of a broader project aimed at improving traffic flow and accessibility on the busy highway.

The construction involves modifying the flyover from the westbound Northwest 103rd Street exit to the southbound Palmetto expressway, as well as widening the Palmetto Expressway bridge over the exit. The outcome will be a permanent, additional non-tolled general-purpose lane, designed to alleviate congestion and enhance the overall efficiency of the expressway.

Travelers planning to use this route during the specified hours are encouraged to seek alternate routes or adjust their travel times accordingly.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.