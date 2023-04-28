MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have shut down the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens due to debris from a crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the crash along the eastbound lanes between Northwest 27th and 37th avenues, at around 3:30 p.m., Friday.

The debris prompted troopers to close the highway in both eastbound and westbound directions, and troopers are pushing traffic off to the shoulders. Officials advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

