PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida woman said the man who she caught trying to break into her daughter’s bedroom went after her before he fled the scene.

Alyandra Valdes said the scary moments at her Palmetto Bay home have taken away her peace of mind.

“I didn’t even think somebody was breaking into my house,” she said.

But the concerned resident said that’s exactly what was happening at around 7 a.m. on Monday.

“So this is the window, and I can see him from right there,” she said.

Valdes said she was coming home from dropping her daughter off at school when she spotted a suspicious truck out front.

Her gate, the homeowner said, was wide open..

“I got out of my car, like, no weapons, no nothing, and went to the back to see what was happening,” she said, “and the guy was back there at my daughter’s window, pulling the window open with a crowbar.”

Valdes said she confronted the perpetrator, and that’s when he came after her.

“I was going to run, because I didn’t have anything on me,” she said. “I didn’t have my phone on me. I didn’t have any weapons, and he had that crowbar.”

Valdes said she was able to escape. The burglar raced off and fled in a gray older model pickup truck.

The homeowner said she called police.

What’s even more concerning is that Valdes believes this criminal knew her routine.

Her next move was to share her story on social media to warn others.

Valdes said the subject stands about 6 feet tall and has a salt-and-pepper beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hat and dark colored clothes.

She said he’s hopeful police will catch up to him soon.

“It’s scary to think that he might come back, because he didn’t get to finish what he needed to get,” she said.

That’s why Valdes and her daughter will be staying with family until the window is fixed and she is able to add some other security to her home.

If you have any information on this attempted burglary or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

