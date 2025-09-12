PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Local, state and federal officials gathered in Palmetto Bay to ramp up the pressure on a local councilman, urging him to step down following a controversial post he made over the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Village Councilman Steve Cody is taking heat from the community after he posted his opinion on the killing that occurred Wednesday afternoon on a Utah university campus while Kirk was hosting one of his political events.

Cody wrote: “Charlie Kirk is a fitting sacrifice to our lords: Smith and Wesson. Hallowed be their names.”

During an event at Village Hall where they met to honor Kirk’s life of Kirk, elected officials made it clear they want Cody off the job.

“We are asking Councilmember Steve Cody to resign,” said Palmetto Bay Mayor Karyn Cunningham.

“I’m calling for Councilman Steve Cody to step down,” said Florida State Rep. Omar Blanco.

“I’m glad the mayor has also put out a statement asking for my colleague’s resignation,” said Palmetto Bay Vice Mayor Mark Merwitzer.

Following the initial round of criticism, Cody walked back his statement, saying he “screwed up.” He then posted a letter that stated “I regrettably made a significant error in judgment.”

Cody joins a growing number of people across the country feeling pressure to resign or getting fired over comments about Kirk’s death on social media.

“There should be nobody in the United States trying to justify it. That, to me – yes, you have the freedom of speech to say it, you’re not going to go to jail for it, but you’re going to lose your job for it,” said U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla.

Village leaders said they plan to add an item to the next agenda to officially ask for Cody’s resignation.

