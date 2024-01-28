PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Firefighters in Palmetto Bay battled massive flames as they worked to put out a fire that left a family without a home and claimed the lives of their pets.

The residence, located along the 7400 block of Southwest 156th Street, was declared a total loss hours after the blaze broke out, late Saturday night.

“All of a sudden, I saw the house on fire and, I mean, I was super surprised,” said a neighbor.

“I heard what I thought was fireworks, and my animals were going crazy,” said another neighbor.

But what that neighbor heard was actually the fire breaking out.

“At around 11:45 tonight we received a phone call of a vehicle fire, and upon arrival, we saw a fully involved garage that was already venting from the roof,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Christian Chuck. “We had about 13 to 15 units on scene.”

Members of the Heffernan family, who live at the home, said they were out of town in Orlando at the time.

Sadly, family members said, their two dogs were inside the house and did not survive.

Neighbors came together hours later to help the family of five salvage whatever they could and provide moral support.

The Heffernans said they will be staying with in-laws for the time being.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Neighbors have created a GoFundMe page to help the family. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.