SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Palm Beach firefighter was arrested Monday after an argument with his sister escalated into allegations of robbery and battery, police said.

Officers responded to a home in Southwest Miami-Dade around 4:40 p.m., where the victim told police she and her brother, 42-year-old Nicholas Fuenzalida, were in a heated verbal dispute.

According to the victim, Fuenzalida became irate, took an envelope containing money from her purse, and fled the scene after a struggle.

Police said the victim positively identified Fuenzalida, who was still at the home when officers arrived.

He was taken into custody, refused to provide a statement, and was charged with strongarm robbery and battery.

Fuenzalida was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, authorities said.

