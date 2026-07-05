NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of overnight street takeovers in Northwest Miami-Dade resulted in multiple people being hurt.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to a takeover at the intersection of Northwest 25th Street and 76th Avenue.

Three people were taken to a hospital.

The suspect remains at large and is driving a vehicle with front-end damage.

This comes as another street takeover ended with a deputy sustaining minor injuries. The deputy attempted to take a person into custody before a second person launched a firework at the deputy, who received a minor burn to their hand.

Both individuals drove away from Northwest 77th Court.

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