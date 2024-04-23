SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two individuals have been taken into custody following an incident at a Southwest Miami-Dade daycare, where they allegedly caused a panic by brandishing rifles in the vicinity of the daycare center.

According to police reports, Miguel Ruiz and Estrella Pereira are accused of removing two rifles from the trunk of their vehicle in the Devon Aire Kiddy College’s parking lot.

Ruiz allegedly aimed the weapons toward the school building, as well as a mother who was picking up her child, while Pereira reportedly captured photographs of the scene.

Both individuals are facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and exhibiting a firearm near school property.

