SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two individuals have been taken into custody following an incident at a Southwest Miami-Dade day care, where they allegedly caused a panic by brandishing rifles in the vicinity of the day care center.

According to police reports, Miguel Ruiz and Estrella Pereira are accused of removing two rifles from the trunk of a Corvette in the Devon Aire Kiddy College’s parking lot, located near Southwest 123rd Avenue.

On Wednesday, 7News cameras captured Pereira leaving the jail.

Ruiz posted bail but has not been released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Surveillance video Ruiz and Pereira are seen staging what looks like a photo shoot with what police report was a loaded gun feet away from children.

“Once we found out what was going on, we went into our mandatory procedure. We did our emergency procedure where we did a lockdown with all of our children,” said a day care worker.

Ruiz allegedly aimed the weapons toward the school building, as well as a mother who was picking up her child, while Pereira reportedly captured photographs of the scene.

“It’s insane, something that never happens in this area, ever,” said a day care worker.

A mother called police after arriving at the day care to pick up her child when she saw the pair taking aim with the rifles pointing towards the building. A Miami-Dade Police officer showed up at the scene, he immediately ordered both Ruiz and Pereira to the ground. The day care immediately went into lock down.

In the video, you can see the pair obeying the officer’s order, lying on the ground, with what appears to be one of the guns on the ground between them. The officer said the rifle had a “loaded magazine.”

Both Ruiz and Pereira were in court Tuesday facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and exhibiting a firearm near school property.

“It’s something different we don’t always see here,” said Judge Mindy Glazer. “This is very frightening, I understand [Ruiz] may have been doing this for social media purposes or an advertisement.”

Ruiz is no stranger to posting his love for guns online, calling himself an “anabolic coach.” In a video posted online, he repeatedly opens fire on targets and showcases different types of guns he owns.

Allegedly he showed up at the day care to do a photo shoot with his guns for social media.

“Me, as a mom, I wouldn’t want this for my children. We send them to day care every day to be protected,” said a day care worker.

Ruiz and Pereira have been ordered to stay away from the woman who called police and the day care center.

