AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Two men are facing multiple felony charges after investigators said they distracted a shopper inside an elevator at Aventura Mall, stole her wallet without her noticing and used her stolen credit cards to make thousands of dollars in fraudulent purchases.

Santiago Sabino Duron, 55, and Orlando Julio Torres, 55, are charged with grand theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, fraudulent use of personal identification information and criminal solicitation, according to an arrest report.

Police said the theft happened June 14 after the victim entered an elevator near Macy’s with the two suspects.

Investigators said Duron distracted the victim while Torres removed her wallet from her purse without her noticing.

According to police, the stolen credit cards were later used to make a $3,421.86 purchase at the Apple Store in Aventura Mall and a $962.99 purchase at a Target in North Miami, along with other fraudulent transactions.

The victim also reported her Michael Kors wallet, about $675 in cash and personal identification documents stolen.

Investigators arrested both men Sunday after a license plate reader alerted officers that Torres’ vehicle had entered Aventura Mall.

Both men were booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and are scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

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