SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were arrested after investigators said surveillance video linked them to multiple burglaries across southwest Miami-Dade, including a home and an occupied business where an employee was sleeping inside.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest reports, Rebecca Veverka, 29, and Jahi Zedrick were captured on surveillance video entering a residence on June 18 and rummaging through a backpack in the kitchen before fleeing.

Investigators said the pair were later captured on surveillance video entering a business near Southwest 17th Street through a rear door early Aug. 4.

An employee was sleeping inside an office at the time.

The reports state Veverka and Zedrick rummaged through property, placed items into bags and entered the office where the employee was sleeping.

Investigators said they shined a cellphone light on the employee before leaving the office and gathering more property.

Surveillance video later showed Veverka re-entering the building and taking a laptop from the office, according to the reports. Investigators valued the laptop at $1,000 and other stolen property at $280.

In a separate case, deputies searching for Zedrick on Aug. 9 found an armored truck owned by the City of Coral Gables inside a fenced motor pool facility.

Investigators said blankets, pillows and personal belongings were found inside, and the vehicle appeared to have been used as a place to live. Burn marks were also found on the rear floorboard.

An identification card belonging to Zedrick was found inside the armored truck, according to the report.

Veverka and Zedrick were located Tuesday at the Coral Gables motor pool and taken into custody.

Veverka faces charges including burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, burglary of an occupied structure and third-degree grand theft.

A judge found probable cause and set Veverka’s bond at $26,500. The judge also found probable cause for Zedrick and set his bond at $23,500

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