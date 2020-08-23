Paddleboarder found after disappearing off Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A paddleboarder has been found Sunday after he went missing in Key Biscayne.

According to the Coast Guard, a good Samaritan spotted him an unresponsive man in the water matching the description of 57-year-old Douglas Tellam.

Rescue crews initially recovered his board when they were searching for him on Friday.

Tellam’s exact condition is unknown.

