DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Miami-Dade County have arrested the owners of a Davie luxury car dealership, accusing them of running a yearslong scheme to defraud the state and buyers by obtaining rebuilt vehicle titles through fraudulent documentation.

Michael Lucci, 32, and his wife, Emily Lucci, 30, co-owners and managers of Luxury Auto Source LLC, were arrested Wednesday on multiple felony charges tied to alleged title fraud, according to arrest reports.

Michael Lucci faces charges including racketeering, organized fraud over $50,000, uttering forged instruments, perjury, and motor vehicle title fraud, authorities said. Emily Lucci faces similar charges, investigators said.

The investigation began after authorities uncovered allegedly fictitious parts invoices submitted to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to secure rebuilt titles, including paperwork filed at a Miami-Dade tag agency, according to the reports.

Investigators said the documentation falsely claimed extensive repairs to vehicles that had sustained significant damage at auction.

Detectives said a blue 2020 Nissan GT-R was among the vehicles retitled using a fraudulent invoice claiming more than $18,000 in repairs from a Pompano Beach business.

The shop’s owner later confirmed the invoice was fake and said only minor work, about $1,200, had been performed, authorities said.

Following that discovery, investigators said they reviewed other vehicles listed for sale by Luxury Auto Source and identified at least eight additional cars, including Bentleys, BMWs, a Porsche 911, a Cadillac Escalade and other high-end models, that authorities say were also titled using fraudulent invoices.

Authorities said the fraud placed innocent buyers at risk because vehicles titled through fraudulent means are considered “contraband” and may be subject to “seizure and forfeiture.”

Search and seizure warrants were executed at the dealership, and Michael Lucci was taken into custody without incident, authorities said. Emily Lucci later surrendered at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

