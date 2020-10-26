Owners: Miami commissioner shut down Little Havana nightclub as political payback

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s a shutdown showdown for a nightclub in Miami’s Little Havana section.

City of Miami officials closed Ball and Chain along Southwest Eighth Street, citing fire safety and handicap access code violations.

But the owners claim the shutdown is a form of political payback from city commissioner Joe Carollo since the club’s owners supported the candidate running against him in a previous election.

“Like I mentioned before there’s a lot of corruption in the city of Miami, starting with the commissioner of this district. He’s a total cucaracha, and also a lot of the administration that he has operating in fear, and so essentially they work at his behest,” said co-owner Bill Fuller.

Responding to the owners’ claims, Miami city manager Arthur Noriega said Monday: “Our actions were taken to ensure life safety. While the city is sympathetic to the employees and customers of Ball and Chain and other local businesses during these difficult times, our overarching duty remains to protect the safety of our residents.”

