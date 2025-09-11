SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after two dangerous dogs attacked a pet on a walk in a South Miami-Dade neighborhood, a woman said those same canines killed her beloved pet.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Tanatha Cooks remains heartbroken about the violent death of her dog Hank, who used to belong to her mother.

“Hank was my mom’s favorite, favorite, favorite person, and the last piece of her is gone,” she said. “My mom died on November 19th, 2022, so two years later, her dog died. It was devastating.”

Back in December, Cooks said, the unexpected happened when Hank was let outside a South Miami-Dade home by her friend.

“I got a phone call from my best friend stating that my mom’s dog was attacked by two stray dogs over in this area,” she said.

Hank did not survive the attack, which happened near Southwest 163rd Avenue and 302nd Street.

“It made me feel bad and sad,” said Cooks.

Cooks said she knows who attacked her furry friend: the same two dogs captured in Ring surveillance video on Monday attacking a smaller dog on Southwest 158th Street.

“The same exact dogs that attacked my mom’s dog,” she said,

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, 16-year-old Mariusth González, who owns the family dog who was injured, described the disturbing attack.

“I was really scared. I didn’t know what to do,” he said.

González said he was taking out Toby, his 4-year-old dog, when the two other dogs approached them. One grabbed Toby by the neck, while the other dog bit and shook Toby by the leg.

“I’m, like, grabbing Toby as hard as I could to, like, step him away,” said González.

González’s mother, who heard the commotion, used a chair to scare off the dogs. They later called the authorities.

“They said that they couldn’t do anything about it because we had to call them at the moment,” said González.

Toby survived the horrific attack, but as for Cooks, she’s left with just memories of her beloved dog.

“I don’t see Hank no more,” she said.

A 7News crew spotted the four-legged assailants in question on Wednesday roaming the streets with no collars. It’s unclear whether the dogs belong to someone, but these neighbors want animal control to get involved

“Anybody else, not even just dogs, anybody could get hurt,” said González.

“They should do a lot more when these dogs are attacking other dogs,” said Cooks. “And no telling if they terrorize the neighborhood with little kids. You know, little kids, they’re on this street, so something needs to be done.”

