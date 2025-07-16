MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami pet owner has surveillance video of his dog being picked up and taken away, and now he pleading for his safe return home.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Alfred Wilson said he is in shock over the June 23 incident.

“I see it get in the car, she’s throwing my dog in the backseat, like he was a package,” he said.

Wilson told 7News he is devastated and pleading for information on the whereabouts of China, his baby pit bull.

“What I seen on camera, how she did it, like, she more like – she kidnapped my dog, she grabbed it like that, like she was hiding, walking on with it like she stealing something,” said Wilson.

Wilson, who lives near Northwest 53rd Street and Second Avenue, thinks someone stole China, but it’s possible this individual may not have known the dog had an owner.

Wilson said it was unusual to call China, and not see his pet, so that’s how he realized she was missing.

Surveillance video taken outside of his Miami home on that day showed his dog out and about on a sidewalk, until someone casually walks up to the dog and takes it before walking off.

“It showed me a lady talking my dog from right here, off the side of the road, she was in the yard right here, and she came, she parked her car, she was driving a black BMW, she drove by on the footage I seen,” said Wilson. “She parked down on the corner, she walked way back down here, she played with the dog, and she snatched him up and walked off with him.”

Wilson said he got the dog a few months ago, around his birthday, and was only 4 months old when it was stolen.

“A friend of mine say she had a dog, and she said do I want it,” said Wilson. “I said yeah, and she brung it down from way, from Plantation, Broward, all the way here to give it to me.”

Wilson said he reported the incident to the police, which allowed him to obtain the surveillance footage.

While it’s unclear whether or not the person who took his dog had malicious intent, he has a message to whoever picked up China.

“Hey, listen, man, bring my dog back, you body snatched my dog,” said Wilson. “He’s a puppy, I love my dog. You just took my dog like it ain’t no tomorrow, go to the Humane Society and adopt your own dog. Please, leave mine alone.”

Wilson had another dog before China named Brownie, but that dog went missing just a few months before Wilson brought China home.

