HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah dog owner is seeking the public’s help in finding his precious Yorkie after, he said, the pet was stolen from the driveway of his home.

Angel Achong said the Yorkie, 6-year-old Mia, was on the driveway of the home near the 900 block of West 33rd Street when an unknown man approached the dog and took it on Monday.

“Sucks to know that she’s not in her home right now and not knowing what’s going on. The dog is special to us,” said Achong.

Achong said the crime occurred while he was at work and had people working on a construction project in the back of his home. He said the side gate was left open by accident, allowing the dog to slip out of his backyard unnoticed.

He said the first thing he does when he arrives home is call out for Mia.

“Around 4 o’clock, I was working, and I get home around 5 or 6. Looking for my dog. That’s the first thing I do when I get home. Where’s my dog at?” said Achong.

Video shared by the owner shows two men approaching the dog. One of them bends down and lures Mia over to him. He then picks her up and leaves the area in an SUV.

“You see the dog running up there, and a couple of seconds after, you see a man walking up behind her,” said Achong.

Achong said the man did not knock on his door nor did he look for the dog’s owner before stealing it.

The distraught pet owner said his life has been turned upside down ever since his dog’s disappearance.

“I haven’t been able to do anything since Monday night. Can’t go to work. I need my dog,” said Achong. “This dog is a big part of my family.”

Now, the owner is offering a $2,000 reward for information about Mia’s whereabouts.

“Just please bring me my dog back. Please,” said Achong.

If you have any information, please call Achong at 719-237-1767.

