MIAMI (WSVN) - The owner of an Italian restaurant in Miami is asking for the public’s help in boosting the security measures at his business after, he said, it was burglarized for the sixth time.

Gabriel Medici, the owner of the business, said surveillance video captured a man taking a peek inside his store and using his body to break one of the store’s windows to get inside.

The burglary occurred early Wednesday morning at Medici’s Italian restaurant Luna Pasta e Dolci, located along Biscayne Boulevard, near 68th Street.

“The guy went in, maybe 35 seconds. I don’t know, was big, was fast,” said Medici.

Medici said this is not the first time someone has broken into his shop.

“I can’t believe it again,” he said.

But this time Medici said he watched it happen in real time.

Since the last time his store was broken into, he has bought a security system that sends him an alert to his phone when one of the windows of his store gets knocked on.

But even with the security system in place, it still happened.

“It’s not good. The feeling is terrible,” said Medici.

He said the thief didn’t even get away with much, only a cash register, making the cost of repairing the broken window even worse.

“It was not even money inside, maybe a few coins, $3. But this much, the computer, plus the window and the headache, and then I have to come here at 2 in the morning, 3. I left from here at 4 [a.m.] That’s – and like I said, it’s tough,” he said.

Medici said he is sick and tired of having to repair these windows time and time again, costing him thousands of dollars.

Luckily, the guy behind this latest break in was caught at a nearby gas station.

But he said police do not believe this man is one of the previous thieves who has burglarized the shop.

Medici adds he’s taken protective measures since the burglaries began. He has a nightly security guard who on Wednesday started his shift 15 minutes after the break-in occurred, ruining any sense of security the owner had left.

When it happened the other times, every night I was going to bed, and I was, ‘I don’t know what’s going to happen tonight,’ and it happened again. No good,” he said.

Medici said he worries about when the seventh break-in could happen or how he could wake up to another broken window.

But despite his stress, the restaurant owner remains committed to keeping his doors open, thanks to the support of the Miami community.

“Neighbors and, you know, our customers, like, they come and support us and help us, which is good. That’s a good feeling,” said Medici.

The owner said he’s thinking about putting bars around his windows, but the cost of that is very expensive.

So he hopes the community could continue helping him out to be able to take those protectives measures.

Medici has created a GoFundMe page to help fund those security measures. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.