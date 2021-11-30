MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens business owner showed the true spirit of the season by hosting a Christmas tree giveaway.

Thanks to Monday’s distribution, held off Northwest 27th Avenue, local families were able to get in the Christmas spirit.

“Happy holidays!” said recipient Kativa Edwards-Jerry and her loved ones.

They have Dr. Terry Wright of Wright & Young Funeral Home to thank for this burst of Yuletide joy.

“He is such a great guy. He’s always in the community doing something all the time,” said Edwards-Jerry.

Wright donated 100 Christmas trees with stands.

“They don’t have to pay for anything,” he said.

Wright said he aimed to spread a little bit of holiday cheer.

“It makes me feel real good to be a blessing to the community. In times of COVID and hardship, we’re able to be a blessing, not just serving people,” he said, “because we’re a funeral home, but we want to be outside that. We want to put smiles on families’ faces during the holiday season.”

Families who showed up to take home a tree said they are thankful for the gift.

“A lot of us didn’t have have a good Christmas last year because of the pandemic, and so my family decided that we’re going to have a big celebration this year,” said Edwards-Jerry.

Lovette McGill said she picked up a tree for her daughter.

“She just moved back here from Fort Myers to have more family support,” she said, “so, with the pandemic, by me working where I work in the cruise industry, it’s been a little rough. It’s been a little rough for everybody.”

Thanks to Wright, these families have a reason to smile this year together.

“Give a little, bless some people. They say a closed hand, nothing comes in and nothing goes out,” he said.

Wight said he always tries to find ways each year to give back.

