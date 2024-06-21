MIAMI (WSVN) - The owner of a Miami pasta shop is reeling after, he said, his business has experienced nonstop smash-and-grab burglaries over the past two months.

Luna Pasta e Dolci, located at 6927 Biscayne Blvd., has been a hotspot for burglars in recent months.

Owner Gabriel Medici told 7News the restaurant has been broken into five times in the last two months.

But on this latest break-in, the perpetrators were caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows a man bursting one of the windows out with a rock and walking into the restaurant.

“He tried here, and he couldn’t, so he went to other one and broke it with stones,” said Medici.

The restaurant has been open for the last six years, but these past two months have been rough for Medici.

“They broke a window, they got in, they stole some money from the register, not much. That’s it, they left. Then, [they broke in] a week later again, and a week later again,” he said.

During the first break-in, Medici said, the burglars tried breaking in through the back door but weren’t successful breaking through the impact glass. Once the burglars found a window they could break, the break-ins continued to happen four more times.

“The first time they took maybe $200 from the register,” said Medici. “They break things! They break the register, the break the windows, then it’s a stressful day.”

The owner doesn’t understand why his shop keeps getting hit despite burglars walking away with little money.

“They coming back to get what, $100? It’s so silly trying to get in for that money,” said Medici.

Medici said the most recent burglar didn’t make out with any money.

Video shows the burglar checking the register from all different angles. Once realizing there was no money, he fled the restaurant. Surveillance cameras along Biscayne Boulevard caught him running northwest.

“It’s very sad, because at one point, you think, I don’t know, you did something to someone, maybe? But at the end, you understand that it’s kids that are all around,” said Medici.

Now those “kids” are costing him.

“Each window is maybe $1,500, so I’m still quoting, and every time I quote, I have to quote one more because they are always breaking,” said Medici.

But it doesn’t break Medici’s spirit to make delicious food at his restaurant, because he has the help of the community to back him up.

“The whole neighborhood is helping me also. We put [up] a GoFundMe, and people have donated money,” he said.

Medici created the GoFundMe page and stated the break-ins “have left us with significant damage and losses, threatening the very heart of our small business,” so he continues asking the public for support to repair and restore the restaurant.

If you would like to make a donation to the GoFundMe page, click here.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

