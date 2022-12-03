MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video provided by the owner of an engineering firm in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood captured the moment a police pursuit involving a van that, investigators said, was reported stolen came to a smashing stop.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Dr. Youssef Hachem, the owner of HCE, said he and his co-workers were rocked by a series of loud noises, Thursday morning.

“We heard a bang, and then a bigger bang,” he said.

Hachem said the van had struck an Uber car along Northwest 27th Avenue, just outside his structural engineering firm.

“The van hit it head on shot, and then it ricocheted into the building,” he said.

Hachem said the crash happened just feet away from his assistant.

“She saw the van coming, and she froze,” he said.

Miami-Dade Police said their officers tailed the van after learning it was reported stolen.

Investigators said the woman behind the wheel of the van ultimately zoomed off and headed south in the northbound lanes of Northwest 27th Avenue.

Moments later, detectives said, the van slammed into the sedan at Northwest Third Street.

“The firefighters pulled out the driver from the van. They had to use a lot of equipment and stuff like that,” said Hachem, “and the passengers in the Uber car were already laying on the street.”

Paramedics rushed the driver of the van to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the Uber car was also transported in the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. The woman he was driving suffered serious injuries.

Hachem said he grabbed a fire extinguisher and came outside when he saw the Uber car had caught fire.

“They were out of the car, but the car was on fire,” he said.

Police believe the woman driving the van was using it to commit burglaries in the area. Her latest alleged caper came with a mess of shattered glass and debris.

Hachem said he’s just grateful the outcome was not worse.

“Impact windows are not designed to stop cars, but, you know, we got lucky,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.