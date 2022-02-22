MIAMI (WSVN) - The owner of a South Florida restaurant said they have been targeted by the same thief twice in almost three weeks.

Stefano Cavinato, the owner of Coral House in Miami, spoke Monday to 7News about the two break-ins.

“He went into the register and tried to look for valuables and cash,” he said. “We hope it’s the last time.”

Cavinato believes the same man targeted his business, located along Coral Way, both times by breaking in through a window.

“We saw … the same man trying to do the same thing,” he said.

He said the first burglary happened on Jan. 30.

“He took a safe with some cash, about $1,000,” said Cavinato.

In surveillance video the stranger is seen going through the register at the bar.

“We’re still a growing business. We’re doing very well but, you know, nobody likes when they steal for all of your work,” said Cavinato.

The second burglary took place this past Friday, the business owner said.

“I mean, we were shocked,” said Cavinato.

Shocked that it happened a second time.

“Our security system went off, so it was probably rushed, and he ran away. He didn’t stay as long as

the first time,” said Cavinato.

Cavinato doesn’t recognize the perpetrator.

“He looks very professional. He probably has a long career and he only looks for valuables,” he said. “He’s in and out in a short time.”

Both times, the owner immediately reported the crimes to City of Miami Police.

“We hope he gets caught. I think everybody wants to feel safe. This is a great neighborhood,” said Cavinato.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

