MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of a Miami business owner is demanding justice one day after, they said, he was robbed outside of his Boost Mobile store before he was shot and killed, all while two of his grandchildren were waiting for him in a car.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 12th Avenue and Fifth Street, Friday night.

Investigators said the shooting took place at around 8:15 p.m.

Loved ones identified the victim as Walter Castaneda Sr.

His son, Walter Castaneda Jr., said he believes his father was targeted.

“He was closing the store, and it seems like some individuals were waiting for him across the street,” he said.

Surveillance video captured a vehicle as it pulled up near the store and at least one subject got out.

“This is the car,” the store attendant said.

Two men are seen struggling in the left corner of the frame.

The victim’s son said one of the assailants robbed his father of his money before he opened fire.

The subject, who was wearing an orange hoodie, is seen firing a gun at Castaneda before running off with a small bag.

Castenada fired back as the shooter hopped in a white sedan and fled the scene.

Castaneda Jr. believes someone in that car knew his father had just put the store’s weekly earning in the bag that was stolen.

“Somehow, I don’t know how they know he had money in a small bag, in his lunch bag,” he said.

The security footage also shows people walking along the sidewalk across the street from the store. One woman is seen holding her child as the shots rang out.

Castaneda’s family said the grandfather of six was looking forward to a weekend with family.

Castaneda Jr. said his father had strapped two of his grandchildren into car seats. They began to wonder why it was taking their grandfather so long, so they got out of the car and found him lying on the ground.

“One of the bullets, they say one hit him in the stomach, and the other was at the rib, and it destroyed him, and he passed away,” said Castaneda Jr. as he fought back tears.

The grieving son said he wants the shooter caught and to see more Miami Police units patrolling the area.

“We just need more security around this area for our people to work,” he said.

Castaneda Sr. owned three cellphone stores in the area.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

